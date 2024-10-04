Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Sonia Slams Bigg Boss says "I Was Portrayed Wrongly"

Sonia Slams Bigg Boss Telugu: "I Was Portrayed Wrongly, Even Nagarjuna Failed Me"

In a shocking interview, Bigg Boss Telugu 8 evicted contestant Sonia has opened up about her experience inside the house, slamming the show's makers for misrepresenting her.

Sonia, who was eliminated last week, expressed her disappointment with the show's portrayal of her, stating, "Bigg Boss showed me in a wrong light. I didn't commit any mistakes in the house, but the show's editing made me look bad."

She also criticized host Nagarjuna for not supporting her, saying, "Even Nagarjuna sir didn't stand up for me. Where did his sense of justice go?"

Regarding her relationship with fellow contestant Nikhil, Sonia clarified, "Nikhil was depressed, and I supported him like family. I even offered to give him my wedding ring. But the show twisted my words and made it look like I was romantically involved with him."

Sonia also revealed that she is engaged to a man named Yash and plans to marry him soon. "My fiancé's father even campaigned for me to stay in the house," she said.

The former contestant expressed her frustration with the show's focus on gaming over genuine human connections. "I was genuine and true to myself in the house. But the show only cares about gaming and controversy."

Sonia's comments have sparked a heated debate among Bigg Boss Telugu fans, with many expressing support for her.

