Four women die in massive firecracker factory blast in UP’s Amroha

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh), June 16 (IANS) At least four women died in a powerful explosion at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district on Monday, officials said.

Several others have also been injured in the explosion, officials added.

The blast occurred in the Atrasi Kalan area under the jurisdiction of the Rajabpur police station.

According to eyewitnesses, the explosion was so intense that the bodies of some of the victims were severely mutilated, with body parts strewn across the site, creating a horrific scene.

Panic and chaos gripped the locality immediately after the explosion, with terrified residents rushing out of their homes.

Fire and rescue personnel launched an immediate relief and rescue operation.

Local police, along with senior officers, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), reached the site to take control of the situation.

A large police force has been deployed at the scene to manage the crowd and assist with rescue efforts.

Amroha Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand stated that the factory in question was operating with a valid license.

“Eight women and one man were injured in the blast. They are currently receiving treatment at the district hospital in Amroha. We are investigating the cause of the explosion. The factory where the incident occurred is located outside the village, near an agricultural farm.”

This factory was established by Saifur Rahman, a resident of Bhanda Patti in the Thana Nagar Kotwali area of Hapur. He set it up on one bigha of land leased from Bilal, a resident of Atrasi village.

The facility comprises two buildings with tin shed roofs, where gunpowder shells used in wedding celebrations are manufactured.

The factory is officially registered under Saifur Rahman's name and employs approximately 20 women.

