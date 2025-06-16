Alec Baldwin tears up while opening gifts with kids on special occasion

Los Angeles, June 16 (IANS) Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin celebrated Father’s Day in a very special way. The proud father of eight, 67, became emotional while opening gifts with his family, as seen in an Instagram video shared by his wife, Hilaria Baldwin.

The couple share seven children together, daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, 2; Maria Lucia Victoria, 4; and Carmen Gabriela, 11, as well as sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 4; Romeo Alejandro David, 6; Leonardo Angel Charles, 8; and Rafael Thomas, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland Baldwin, 29, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Kim Basinger. "Happy father’s day to this daddy @alecbaldwininsta and to all the other papas out there! Or happy birthday as the baby says”, Hilaria captioned the video. "Sending lots of love to all of you! #fathersday”.

As per ‘People’, the video began with Ilaria saying, "Happy birthday, daddy", even though his birthday is April 3, as Alec picked up a gift to open.

The actor then opened up a box of silverware and joked about having his own silverware set with a smile on his face. As the clip continued, Hilaria walked over with a lit candle for Alec as they jokingly sang "Happy Birthday”.

Alec let his daughters blow out the candle and playfully mimicked their technique. "Say, happy Father's Day”, Hilaria said to their kids from behind the camera. Ilaria, who was sitting on his lap, echoed the sentiment, which caused him to visibly grow emotional and hug her to his chest.

In response, their sons celebrated as María began singing "Happy Birthday”.

"Thank you, mother, for my silverware”, Alec told Hilaria in the video.

