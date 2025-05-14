Four TN specialists seek GI tag with NABARD, MABIF support

Madurai, May 14 (IANS) In a bid to promote and protect local agricultural and food products, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and the Madurai Agri Business Incubation Forum (MABIF) have jointly facilitated applications for Geographical Indication (GI) tags for four unique products from Tamil Nadu - Sevur Groundnut, Kalakadu Banana, Kallidaikurichi Appalam, and Adhanakotai Cashew.

IPR attorney P. Sanjai Gandhi filed the GI applications on behalf of the respective producer associations and facilitators. The Sevur Nilakkadalai Urpathiyalargal Sangam has applied for a GI tag for Sevur Groundnut, cultivated in Sevur village and nearby areas in Kangeyam taluk, Tiruppur.

This semi-arid region with red loamy and sandy soil is ideal for groundnut farming.

Spread across 4,600 acres and expanding up to 10,000 acres during peak seasons, the crop is usually grown once a year, sown in September and harvested in November.

In irrigated areas, it is cultivated twice annually. The yield ranges from 1,000 to 1,800 kg per hectare. The Kalakadu Banana, cultivated in the coastal Kalakad region of Tirunelveli, is known for its quality and export value.

The Kalakadu Banana Urpathiyalargal Sangam, the applicant, highlighted that the region’s tropical climate and fertile alluvial soil produce bananas of superior taste and texture.

The fruit typically measures 15-18 cm in length, 3-4.5 cm in diameter, and weighs between 100–150 grams. Kallidaikurichi Appalam, a traditional papad, is made from finely ground black gram, salt, and asafoetida, and uses water sourced from the Tamirabarani River.

The Kallidaikurichi Appalam Urpathiyalargal Sangam stated that the product sustains local cottage industries, with many families involved in its production for generations.

Lastly, Adhanakotai Cashew, grown in Pudukkottai district, is known for its rich taste and distinctive smoky flavour, owing to traditional hand-roasting methods. The Adhanakotai Cashew Vaazhai Urpathiyalargal has applied for its GI recognition, citing the region’s favourable climate and soil.

The GI tag is expected to boost market recognition, protect traditional knowledge, and enhance economic prospects for these communities.

