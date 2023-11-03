Four people injured in cylinder blast at Delhi house

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Four people were injured following a cylinder blast at a house in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area on Friday, a fire department officer said.

According to the Director of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg, on Friday a call regarding cylinder blast was received at around 7:30 p.m from West Kamal Vihar in Karawal Nagar area.

"Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Four people got burn injuries and were rushed to hospital," he said.

More details are awaited.

