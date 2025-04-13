Four killed in car-bus collision in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, April 13 (IANS) Four people were killed when a car collided head-on with a government bus near Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The accident occurred around 3.30 a.m. near Kattukulam, adjacent to Somasipadi village, on the road towards Tindivanam.

Upon receiving information, the Kilpennathur Police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Despite this unfortunate incident, Tamil Nadu has reported a notable decline in fatal road accidents over the past year.

In 2024, the state recorded 18,074 deaths in 17,282 fatal accidents - a drop of 273 deaths compared to 2023, which saw 18,347 deaths in 17,526 fatal accidents.

State Police Chief Sankar Jiwal attributed the reduction to multiple road safety initiatives, including stricter traffic rule enforcement, targeted action against drunken driving, and corrective measures at black spots - areas identified as accident-prone zones.

An analysis of 2023's data revealed that driver error was responsible for 16,800 of the 17,526 fatal accidents.

To address this, the police conducted field surveys and identified 6,165 black spots, taking into account vehicle density, traffic environment, and accident history.

In partnership with the State Highways Department, safety measures were implemented at 3,165 locations.

The Highway Patrol Mobile Application has also been instrumental in spreading awareness and ensuring better enforcement.

In addition, highway patrol teams have rescued 12,629 critically injured accident victims, helping them receive medical care within the crucial Golden Hour.

Alongside enforcement, the police have organised thousands of public awareness programmes to promote responsible road behaviour. As a result, many cities and districts across Tamil Nadu have reported a steady decline in road accidents.

