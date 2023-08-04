Four Karnataka Police officials kept guessing by Kerala Police

Kochi, Aug 4 (IANS) The Kerala Police in Thursday kept four Karnataka Police officials, who arrived in the state to investigate a case but got into trouble, on tenterhooks amid speculation that the cops from the neighbouring state may be taken into custody.

The Karnataka Police team, led by Inspector Shivaprakash, arrived here to follow up on a complaint registered by a software engineer at Bengaluru's Whitefield police station citing cyber fraud.

The team was looking for suspects in the case and first took into custody two people from Wayanad and based on the information from them, arrived at Kochi and took another two people into custody.

Relatives of the two people who were taken into custody approached the local police and it is alleged that money to the tune of over Rs 3 lakh was recovered from the vehicle of the Karnataka Police officials.

The Kerala Police then got in touch with the Karnataka Police officials and a top Kochi police official said a case has been registered against the four Karnataka Police officials and they were asked to report on August 16 and let off.

A top Karnataka Police official is expected to arrive at Kochi to oversee what had happened.

