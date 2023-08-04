Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s USG report satisfactory

Kolkata, Aug 4 (IANS) The ultra-sonography (USG) test of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been reported to be satisfactory on Thursday.

According to the evening medical bulletin issued by the authorities of the hospital in south Kolkata where he is admitted, the USG of chest of Bhattacharjee, conducted on Thursday to determine whether there was any pleural effusion or accumulation of fluids in the lungs, has revealed that no active intervention in the matter is required at this moment.

"The IV antibiotics he is currently on are to continue till Saturday. He is Ryles tube feeding and swallow assessment is being done. His overall clinical status remains stable," it read.

However, hospital sources said that the medical board formed for his treatment is yet undecided over the probable release of the former Chief Minister from the hospital.

It will, probably on Saturday only, review whether there is further requirement of keeping him under IV antibiotics or not and accordingly decide over his date of release.

The former Chief Minister since Tuesday evening started insisting on his release from the hospital after his condition stabilised. However, later he was convinced by the doctors and his party comrades in CPI-M visiting him.

He was admitted to the hospital on July 29 afternoon with lower respiratory tract infection and Type-II respiratory failure

