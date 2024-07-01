Four of a family killed in house collapse in Telangana

Hyderabad, July 1 (IANS) Four members of a family, including three children, were killed when a house collapsed in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday in Vanapatla village following heavy rains.

The deceased were identified as Padma (26), her daughters Vasanta (6), Tejaswi and 10-month-old son Rithwik.

Padma’s house help G. Bhaskar was injured in the incident and was admitted to a hospital.

According to police, the family was asleep when the house made of mud collapsed.

Police shifted the bodies for autopsy. Local officials said the structure had weakened due to rains, resulting in the collapse.

Neighbours removed the debris to save the family but four of them had already succumbed. The head of the family, who sustained critical injuries, was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nagarkurnool.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.