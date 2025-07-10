Four elephant deaths in 35 days raise alarm in Jharkhand's Kolhan division

Ranchi, July 10 (IANS) Once considered a sanctuary for wild elephants, the Kolhan division of Jharkhand has turned into a graveyard for the majestic creature, with four elephant deaths reported in just the last 35 days.

The recurring fatalities have raised serious concerns over wildlife safety and human-animal conflict in the region.

The latest incident occurred on Thursday in the Serengasia valley of West Singhbhum district, where a wild jumbo was found dead under suspicious circumstances. Locals claim the elephant may have died of electrocution.

“We received information about an elephant carcass lying in the valley. Our medical team rushed to the spot, and a post-mortem is underway. The exact cause of death will be known only after the report comes in,” said Forest Division Officer Aditya Narayan.

This comes just days after the death of a six-year-old elephant in the Saranda forest on July 5. The pachyderm, affectionately called 'Gadru' by locals, had suffered injuries from an IED blast allegedly planted by Maoists on June 24. Though rescue and treatment efforts were launched with the help of Gujarat-based wildlife NGO Vantara, the elephant succumbed within hours of treatment.

In another case on June 24, a female elephant died in Heaven village under the Chandil forest range in Seraikela-Kharsawan district. A post-mortem later confirmed electrocution as the cause of death. Investigations revealed that a farmer had illegally electrified his field to protect crops, leading to the animal's painful death. An FIR has been filed against the accused, and a manhunt is underway.

Earlier on June 5, another elephant was found dead in a field near Ambeda, under the same forest division. The cause of death is still unknown.

Over the past three years, Kolhan has witnessed the deaths of more than 15 elephants due to various causes. Notably, in November 2023, five elephants were electrocuted in Beniasai village under the Ghatsila subdivision of East Singhbhum. In July 2024, the body of a female elephant was discovered in a field near Bhadua village in the Baharagora block.

In a written reply in Parliament this July, the Union Environment Ministry revealed that 528 elephants had died due to unnatural causes in India over the last five years. Of these, 30 deaths occurred in Jharkhand due to electrocution alone.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.