Foundation stone to be laid for international cricket stadium in K’taka’s Tumakuru on Dec 2

Tumakuru (Karnataka), Nov 29 (IANS) In good news for cricket lovers, the Karnataka government is set to lay the foundation stone for the construction of an international cricket stadium in Tumakuru city, located near the state capital, Bengaluru.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, who is also the District Incharge Minister of Tumakuru, made the announcement in this regard on Friday.

HM Parameshwara stated, “A long-pending demand of the district, the foundation stone for the international cricket stadium will be laid during the event on December 2.”

The stadium, which will be built at a cost of Rs 150 crore, is being established on 41 acres of land at P. Gollahalli and Sorekunte, transferred by Karnataka Industrial Area Board (KIADB) to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), HM Parameshwara stated.

BCCI President Roger Binny, KSCA President A. Raghuram Bhat, and Secretary Shankar will be present at the event.

The stadium is expected to be completed within two years, HM Parameshwara stated.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit Tumakuru district on December 2 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects and distribute benefits to beneficiaries of various departmental schemes, announced HM Parameshwara.

The grand event will be held at the Junior College Grounds in Tumakuru, he stated.

Projects worth approximately Rs 938 crore, including 825 development works, will have their foundation stones laid, and newly completed works worth Rs 94 crore will also be inaugurated, HM Parameshwara said.

Benefits will be distributed to 1.50 lakh beneficiaries from various departments, and e-property and title deeds will be distributed by the Revenue Department, HM Parameshwara added.

HM Parameshwara said that the Agriculture Department will distribute tractors, diesel engines, PVC pipes, drip irrigation kits, and other equipment to beneficiary farmers.

Similarly, the Horticulture Department will provide micro-irrigation and power feeders, while the Silk Department will supply decontamination kits to 2,100 beneficiaries, HM Parameshwara stated.

The Devaraj Urs Corporation will distribute 200 sewing machines and taxis to women, and the Labour Department will provide welding toolkits, among other benefits, he stated.

In total, 1.50 lakh eligible beneficiaries identified by the district administration will receive various benefits, HM Parameshwara said and emphasised that the government is committed to implementing all its schemes and delivering on its guarantees.

The event aims to convey the message that the government is equally focussed on development while fulfilling its guarantee schemes.

He added that under the Sanjeevini programme, Rs 40 crore has been allocated to benefit 40,000 women, reflecting the government's vision of empowering women to build financially self-reliant lives.

Energy Minister K.J. George, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Labour Minister Santosh Lad, Agriculture Minister Chaluvarayaswamy and MLAs from all constituencies in the district, and Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna will be present.

