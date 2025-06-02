Formulate robust monsoon contingency plan for crowded Metro stations: Maha Minister tells officials

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar on Monday directed authorities responsible for Mumbai Metro, including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to conduct thorough safety audits of ongoing metro construction sites and ensure uninterrupted Wi-Fi connectivity in underground metro stations.

He further stressed the need for a robust contingency plan in case of emergencies or disruptions in metro services, particularly at high-footfall stations like Andheri and Ghatkopar. The plan must include coordination with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to facilitate smooth passenger evacuation and provide immediate alternative transport options.

At the high-level meeting to assess the city’s readiness ahead of the monsoon, minister Shelar further directed that the authorities responsible for Mumbai Metro, including the MMRDA, must not only maintain seamless coordination among themselves but also ensure constant communication and coordination with the BMC. He emphasized that instead of indulging in blame games, all the agencies must work as one united team.

Shelar’s directive comes days after the Acharya Atre Chowk Metro station, on the Aqua Line (Line 3), flooded in the first heavy rains of the season last Monday. The water seepage was reported when the concrete water-retaining wall constructed at an under-construction entry/exit collapsed due to a sudden ingress of water.

The minister’s office in a release said that a comprehensive presentation was made during the meeting outlining the monsoon preparedness measures completed so far. Both MMRDA and Maha Metro have established dedicated emergency control rooms, with teams deployed round-the-clock to respond to any crisis. A pothole-filling system has been put in place for each project site, while 114 km of road barricades have been cleared to ease traffic flow. Additionally, 19 ambulances have been strategically deployed and pumps installed at 107 key locations across the city.

After the Metro preparedness meeting, Minister Shelar chaired another meeting with officials from the State Health Department, BMC and the Directorate of Medical Education to review the current Covid-19 situation in Mumbai, including case trends and healthcare system readiness.

“While new cases are being reported, there is no cause for alarm. However, high-risk individuals, particularly those with diabetes, hypertension or serious underlying health conditions, are advised to wear masks and consider getting re-vaccinated as a precautionary measure,” he said.

He assured that coordination with central health agencies is ongoing, and that both the state health machinery and BMC are functioning as per the advisories issued by the Government of India.

