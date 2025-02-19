Former UK PM Rishi Sunak, his family meet PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. Both dignitaries had a wonderful conversation on many subjects.

PM Modi said that Sunak is a great friend of India and is passionate about even stronger India-UK ties.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote, “It was a delight to meet former UK PM, Mr. Rishi Sunak and his family! We had a wonderful conversation on many subjects. Mr. Sunak is a great friend of India and is passionate about even stronger India-UK ties.”

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman met former Rishi Sunak here and the two discussed potential new avenues to strengthen market-based financial ties and drive economic growth.

The Finance Minister stressed the importance of leveraging the Commonwealth to bring issues of mutual interest to the G7 agenda for the benefit of the Global South.

Rishi Sunak also visited Parliament House with his wife Akshata Murty and daughters Krishna and Anoushka, on Tuesday. They were accompanied by Sudha Murthy, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha.

Secretary General, Lok Sabha, Utpal Kumar Singh welcomed Sunak and his family. Secretary General, Rajya Sabha, P C Mody was also present on the occasion.

During their visit, the Sunak family explored the Parliament House Complex, admiring its architectural grandeur. They visited notable sites like the Galleries, Chambers, Constitution Hall, and Samvidhan Sadan.

Rishi Sunak, who is currently visiting India, called on External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Monday.

"Nice to meet former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Delhi today. Appreciate his constant support for strengthening India-UK relations," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Born to Indian parents in Southampton with roots in Punjab, Sunak is the first Indian-origin person to have served as the UK Prime Minister from 2022 to 2024.

The British Indian leader described India as an "indispensable partner" of the UK across all spheres of bilateral cooperation.

This visit is part of Sunak's recent engagements in India. Just a few days ago, he visited the Taj Mahal with his family on February 15, 2025.

