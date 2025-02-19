Bihar: Nitish Kumar lays foundation for Rs 345.50 crore projects in Kaimur

Patna, Feb 18 (IANS) As part of his Pragati Yatra, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 169 developmental projects worth Rs 345.50 crore in Kaimur district on Tuesday.

Nitish Kumar laid the foundation stone for 79 schemes having a total cost of Rs 233.29 crore. He also inaugurated 90 schemes worth Rs 112.20 crore.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a degree college in Adhaura block during the Pragati Yatra which will benefit students in the Adhaura Hill area.

He further inspected the Son River-Kohira River link project. This project will enhance irrigation facilities in the region.

He also inspected the site proposed for a new bypass road in Mohaniya to improve transportation and connectivity on busy National Highway number 19 which is connecting Delhi to Kolkata.

Nitish Kumar also advocated for the expansion of tourist facilities at Karakatgarh, Telharkund, and Vanshikhod to develop them as tourist destinations.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to facilitate drinking water from the Son River, covering villages in Adhaura block and construction of a sports complex to boost sports infrastructure in Kaimur, Jamani Ganga Jal Lift Scheme.

This project will be executed with the help of the Uttar Pradesh government.

He also laid the foundation of new block-cum-Anchal office buildings in the Mohaniya, Adhaura, Chainpur, Rampur, Chand, Kudra, Bhagwanpur, and Noaon blocks.

The Chief Minister assured that work on a Medical College & Hospital in Kaimur will begin soon. This has been a long-standing demand of locals and will significantly improve healthcare facilities in the region.

The event was attended by Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Minority Welfare Minister Jama Khan, and other prominent leaders.

This initiative is expected to boost education, healthcare, significant infrastructural growth in the irrigation, transport sectors and tourism in Kaimur, particularly in Naxal-affected areas.

Nitish Kumar is currently doing Pragati Yatra in Bihar and covering one district in one day.

