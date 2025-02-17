Former UK PM Rishi Sunak calls on EAM Jaishankar in New Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak, who is currently visiting India along with his family, called on External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Monday.

"Nice to meet former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Delhi today. Appreciate his constant support for strengthening India-UK relations," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Born to Indian parents in Southampton with roots in Punjab, Sunak is the first Indian-origin person to have served as the UK Prime Minister from 2022 to 2024.

The British Indian leader described India as an "indispensable partner" of the UK across all spheres of bilateral cooperation.

Several initiatives, like the UK-India Roadmap 2030 and the Enhanced Trade Partnership, were signed during his tenure which ended in July 2024.

Always proud of his Indian roots, Sunak batted for having close ties with India in economic, security and scientific spheres as both nations collaborated in areas like finance, technology, healthcare, and education besides establishing the FinTech Bridge connecting London and Mumbai.

As the Conservative Party leader conceded defeat in the UK general election in July 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Rishi Sunak's contribution to consolidate ties between the two nations during his tenure as the UK Prime Minister.

"Thank you Rishi Sunak for your admirable leadership of the UK, and your active contribution to deepen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office. Best wishes to you and your family for the future," PM Modi posted on X on July 5, 2024.

Sunak had also congratulated PM Modi on the BJP-led NDA's third straight election victory last year, insisting that the UK and India share the closest of friendships which would continue to thrive.

In May 2024, as the UK Prime Minister, he hailed India's rise as an 'economic superpower', asserting that new and fast-growing economic superpowers like India, Indonesia, and Nigeria are significantly reshaping the global economy.

