Internet services suspended in Jamui for 48 hours after clash between two groups in Bihar

Patna, Feb 17 (IANS) Following a violent clash between two groups in Bihar’s Baliyadih village in Jamui, the district administration on Monday suspended Internet services for 48 hours to prevent the spread of misinformation and maintain peace.

The incident, which occurred under the jurisdiction of Jhajha police station on Sunday evening, left at least 10 people injured.

Jamui District Magistrate (DM) Abhilasha Sharma confirmed that the administration has taken immediate action and lodged an FIR against 41 individuals and 8 people arrested so far.

Police force deployed in affected areas. Authorities noticed attempts to spread misinformation via social media, prompting the precautionary measure of suspending internet services across multiple areas.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Madan Kumar Anand, the situation is now under control.

“We have been conducting flag marches in the affected areas to ensure public safety. Peace committee meetings are being also held to ease tensions and raids are ongoing to arrest those who fled after the incident. To prevent any further escalation, police forces have been stationed across sensitive locations in the district,” Anand said.

In response to the stone-pelting incident, local traders and shopkeepers, led by the Chamber of Commerce, have shut down their businesses in protest on Monday.

Authorities are continuing their investigations, and the administration has assured strict action against those responsible for the violence.

The stone pelting incident in Jamui occurred after Hanuman Chalisa Path on Sunday evening that was organised to oppose alleged religious conversions in the area.

As the participants were returning home, another group allegedly pelted stones at them, leaving at least 10 people injured.

During the incident, Jhajha SHO Nandan Rai was present at the spot and made efforts to control the situation, but the group pelting stones outnumbered the victims, leading to further escalation.

Authorities have assured strict action against those responsible for disrupting communal harmony.

