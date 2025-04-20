Former K’taka DGP found murdered at his residence in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, April 20 (IANS) Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash was found murdered at his residence in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The 68-year-old retired officer was discovered in a pool of blood at his home in HSR Layout in Bengaluru. Om Prakash, a 1981 batch IPS officer, served as the 38th Director General of Police (DGP) of Karnataka in 2015.

Sources said that the preliminary investigations suggest that the murder may have been committed by a close family member.

The police sources also stated that the murder took place against the backdrop of a family dispute.

They said that the police are currently suspecting the involvement of his wife.

Sources stated that it was Om Prakash’s wife who informed the police about the incident.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot and have started the investigation. The body has been shifted to St. John’s Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The police have seized the knife used in the crime from the residence. Om Prakash had reportedly been stabbed three times.

Om Prakash hailed from Champaran in Bihar. During his career, he served as the Commandant General of Home Guards and worked in the Fire and Emergency Services, Civil Rights Enforcement, and other departments.

He had also served in the State Vigilance Commission, Karnataka Lokayukta, and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Additionally, he held the post of Transport Commissioner and was preferred for handling communal tensions in the Bhatkal region of Karwar district.

He was involved in investigating two major terrorist attacks in Bengaluru. He played a key role in the arrest of the accused in the bomb blast near the BJP headquarters on April 17, 2013, and the Church Street bomb blast case on December 28, 2014.

