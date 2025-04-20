IPL 2025: Padikkal should get it, says Kohli on getting POTM award after win over Punjab

New Chandigarh, April 20 (IANS) Virat Kohli said that Devdatt Padikkal should have been given the Player of the Match award not him after the latter played a match-setting knock of 61 in 35 balls to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by seven wickets on Sunday.

Kohli scored 71 not out in 54 balls including seven fours and a six while Padikkal's quick-fire contribution was laced with four sixes and five fours. The duo was involved in a crucial 103-run partnership for the second wicket to avenge their home five-wicket loss against Punjab.

Earlier, Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma bagged two scalps each to restrict Punjab to 157/6 in 20 overs.

"Very important game for us. 2 points can make a massive difference in terms of qualification. We have played some amazing cricket away from home. When you go from eight to ten (points), it makes a massive difference in the points table. The mindset has to be to get 2 points in every game," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

"I wanted to accelerate more. I thought Dev made a difference today, this award should go to him, I don't know why they have given it to me," he added on being named POTM.

Reflecting on his knock, Kohli added he wanted to play an anchor knock and accelerate later.

"I try to stay there, holding one end up and try to accelerate later. There always is a temptation to keep going in the same way. Last game was a shortened game, so we had to go hard (against PBKS.)

"One partnership is good enough in T20 cricket during run chase. I can accelerate, but I want to understand the strengths of other players. Holding one end up at the moment, that's working for us," Kohli said.

The former RCB and India captain also lauded the current group of players acquired during last year's auction for their rise this season.

"It was a very good auction for us, we got a good team. These guys were composed (after the auction.) Guys like David, Jitesh, Patidar, the roles they are playing. It's coming off nicely. Also Romario coming in for us today. Livingstone's also there. That was missing over the last seasons. Guys can keep counter-attacking, the guys are hungry. You can see that intensity on the field as they are diving around. That is really pleasing to see. When you play like that, your chances of winning are better," Kohli concluded.

With 10 points in eight games, RCB have climbed to the third spot in the points table and will next take on Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru on April 24.

