PM Modi attends celebration of every cultural milestone: Assam CM

Guwahati, April 20 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asserted that whenever there is a cultural milestone being celebrated in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the festivities.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma wrote, "Whenever there is a cultural milestone being celebrated in Assam, @narendramodi ji has always been present to extend his best wishes and support. On September 8 this year, he will grace the inaugural ceremony of Bhupen Da's birth centenary celebrations."

The Chief Minister met PM Modi on Saturday and invited him to be the chief guest for the inaugural ceremony of the year-long celebration of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary.

CM Sarma said that the Prime Minister has agreed to visit the state on September 8.

When Narendra Modi first visited Assam after becoming the Prime Minister of the country in 2014, the atmosphere was charged with anticipation.

The rally grounds in Guwahati were filled with people -- young, old, farmers, students, and entrepreneurs -- all eager to witness the man who had promised "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas".

During this visit, PM Modi emphasised connectivity and economic growth.

He spoke of transforming Assam into a gateway to Southeast Asia under the 'Act East' Policy, reviving the region's traditional importance in trade and culture.

PM Modi's subsequent visits laid strong emphasis on infrastructure.

In 2016, he inaugurated the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, later named the Bhupen Hazarika Setu -- India's longest river bridge.

This was more than just concrete and steel; it symbolised the bridging of a gap between isolated regions and mainstream development.

In his speeches, he would often mention how every bridge, every road, and every railway line was a thread weaving Assam into the national fabric.

PM Modi's visits often included gestures to Assam's rich cultural tapestry.

He wore traditional Assamese gamosas, referenced Bhupen Hazarika's songs, and emphasised the importance of the Bihu festival.

In 2023, during a visit close to Rongali Bihu, the Prime Minister praised Assam's youth for keeping their traditions alive.

A record-setting Bihu performance at Sarusajai Stadium, with more than 11,000 dancers and drummers, made headlines -- and PM Modi was there, clapping in rhythm, smiling.

From laying the foundation of AIIMS in Guwahati to launching new LPG schemes for rural households, PM Modi's visits often involved flagging off major initiatives.

In 2021, during the Covid recovery phase, he visited vaccination centres and reviewed Assam's healthcare preparedness, urging resilience and unity.

He also inaugurated the Assam-Malaria Elimination Roadmap and backed the development of ethanol plants and industrial clusters aimed at creating jobs for Assam's youth.

The Prime Minister's visits, especially around election seasons, were packed with fiery speeches aimed at energising the BJP's growing presence in the Northeast.

He credited the "double-engine government" of Bharatiya Janata Party at both the Centre and state -- for Assam's accelerating growth.

In 2021, the party returned to power in Assam, riding on a wave of national support, regional outreach, and welfare schemes.

In his most recent visit this year to the state, PM Modi launched the ambitious Brahmaputra Economic Corridor, aiming to harness river-based logistics and tourism.

He announced a special package for flood control -- a long-standing challenge in the region -- and reiterated that Assam is no longer "distant" from Delhi, but "integral" to its dreams.

Before leaving, he visited a local school, surprising children with questions about their dreams, and encouraging them to aim high.

As his convoy departed, a teacher remarked, "Whatever your politics, you can't deny Assam has been put on the map like never before."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.