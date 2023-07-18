Former accounts officer in Odisha arrested for second time within four weeks for graft

Bhubaneswar, July 18 (IANS) A former accounts officer in Reamal block of Odisha's Deogarh district was arrested by the vigilance wing on Tuesday for possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 8.04 crore.

Rajendra Dash was arrested for the second time within just four weeks.

According to vigilance sources, Dash was first arrested on June 27, a day after he was caught red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a complainant for processing release of his pending bills in connection with construction of Anganwadi Centre.

Dash was then released on bail.

Meanwhile, the vigilance has conducted raids on the properties of the former accountant and detected assets worth Rs 8.04 crore, which is 514 per cent of his known sources of income, the vigilance officials said.

The vigilance officials detected eight buildings, three plots, bank deposits worth Rs 1.70 crore, 2 four-wheelers, 2 two-wheelers and jewellery and household articles worth Rs.6.60 lakh from the possession of Dash.

Case has been registered against Dash and his spouse under different sections of Prevention of Corrupton (Amendment) Act, 2018.

