UP ATS team questions Pakistani citizen Seema Haider again (Lead)

Noida, July 18 (IANS) The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday again questioned Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, who entered India illegally two months ago and is now living with her Indian partner Sachin Meena in Greater Noida, an official said.

Seema was questioned at the ATS office in Noida's Sector 58.

On Monday, the ATS picked up Seema, Sachin and his father from their house in Greater Noida's Rabupura and questioned them at the ATS office and then dropped them home late at night.

After picking up Seema from her live-in partner's house in Greater Noida, it was being speculated that the ATS team would take her to their office in Sector 94 but instead they took her to Sector 58.

According to sources, Haider was questioned about her antecedents and how she reached India through Nepal.

On Tuesday, Seema and Sachin were questioned for almost nine hours.

According to a source, Seema during questioning, said that she had earlier established contact with several other Indians before coming into contact with Sachin while playing PUBG.

In fact, Seema had interacted with Indians earlier through PUBG as well.

It has been learnt that individuals with whom Seema came into contact earlier were mostly from Delhi-NCR.

The source further said that Seema has been providing "calculated" answers, adding that "collecting answers and information from her is not an easy task".

"She has a sharp mind," the source said.

Seema was also made to read a few lines in English. She read them quite easily with "proper accent and pronunciation".

The ATS team is probing Seema on the basis of evidence such as her mobile phone, SIM cards and the route which she took while coming to India.

It is being said that the ATS, in coordination with the central intelligence agencies, is probing the movements of Seema from Pakistan to Uttar Pradesh and her contacts in Pakistan.

It has been probing Seema's entire network of crossing the border from Pakistan to Dubai and then to India via Nepal.

The mobile numbers used by Seema when she came to India are also being probed.

Sources also claim that the central intelligence agencies are tracing her identity through her contacts in Pakistan.

Information is also being gathered about her house and family there.

Seema's uncle is reportedly a Subedar in the Pakistani Army. Her brother is also in the Army. Therefore, the central investigating agencies suspect that Seema is connected with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

