Foreign Secy in Colombo to prepare ground for SL Prez's India visit

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra is currently in Colombo on a two-day visit to work out the arrangements related to Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s upcoming visit to India.

Wickremesinghe is expected to arrive on a two-day visit to India on July 21 during which he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold bilateral discussions, official sources said.

The sources said thatKwatra will assess several Indian projects in multiple sectors which are in the pipeline in the island nation and prepare the ground for Wickremesinghe’s visit to India.

According to sources, Wickremesinghe is likely to finalise implementation of several Indian projects related to power, energy, agriculture and maritime sectors in Sri Lanka ahead of his departure for New Delhi.

