Foreign secretary Vikram Misri visits BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, deeply moved

Abu Dhabi, June 11 (IANS) India’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri paid a visit to BAPS Hindu Mandir – the first Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), inaugurated last year, marking a new era of ties between the two nations.

Vikram Misri visited the temple on Tuesday, while on an official tour of the UAE and was accompanied by Aseem Raja Mahajan, Joint Secretary for Gulf Affairs, Ambassador Sanjay Sudhir, and senior members of his delegation.

He was left deeply moved with the ‘overwhelming’ experience and also said, “It’s a mandir that every Indian must visit.”

Vikram Misri, who was warmly received by Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, Head of BAPS Hindu Mandir, was given a traditional welcome at the temple. He was left mesmerised by 'The Fairy Tale', an immersive audio-visual experience at the Mandir, portraying timeless values of harmony, mutual respect, and unity.

Reflecting on the narrative, the Foreign Secretary echoed the sentiment of India's External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, remarking that “The tale of the Mandir is indeed a fairy tale.”

As he explored the serene temple grounds, he observed the symbolic Tolerance Trees – an embodiment of the UAE’s principle of unity in diversity – and admired the architectural, spiritual, and artistic elements of the mandir. He was particularly moved by the Harmony Dome, whose intricate design and profound symbolism were explained by Pujya Brahmavihari Swami as representing harmony between the Divine and Humanity.

Inside the sanctum, he offered heartfelt prayers at the seven inner shrines and paid homage to Pramukh Swami Maharaj, whose spiritual vision led to the creation of this iconic mandir.

Visibly touched and emotionally overwhelmed, he stated, “I have had a thousand blessings today. This is not just a building; it is an expression of faith, beliefs, and ideas that are transcendental. The Mandir unites not just different streams of faith but the entire humanity. It is miraculous... my mind and heart are overflowing. This is a mandir deserving of the highest accolades and will be spoken about for generations to come. People may think it is for religion, but it is something far greater — for the world, for humanity, for our universal existence. It is a mandir every Indian must visit.”

He praised the mandir’s architectural brilliance, engineering excellence, and the universal values it embodies, calling it a “global symbol of interfaith harmony and cultural dialogue.”

The Foreign Secretary also offered special prayers for the continued prosperity and enduring friendship between the two nations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.