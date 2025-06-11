Thammudu Trailer Review: Blockbuster Finally Loading for Nithiin?

Nithiin has always proved that he is an actor of incredible charisma, and even though he has few hits to show for it in his career, he is always one good hit away from having an excellent run at the cinemas. Following the failure of Robinhood, a film on which he and Venky Kudumula had high expectations due to their previous blockbuster Bheeshma, Nithiin has made the decision to focus solely on content-driven films and explore his potential.

On paper, Robin Hood looked like it had everything going for it, but the gags didn't land at all in the theaters and ended up leaving a disappointing impact on the audience's minds. Now, Nithiin is looking to up his fortunes with Sriram Venu's next film titled Thammudu. For a while, the movie has been generating decent buzz, and now the trailer for it has been released.

First things first, Tollywood actress Laya is making her silver-screen comeback with this movie, and even though she just comes and goes in the trailer, the director hopefully has written a strong role for her. Throughout the trailer, we could feel the sister's presence. There is a promise that Nithiin's sister (Laya) failed to fulfill, and Nithiin steps up to complete the same (hence, the title Thammudu). A young girl, referring to Nithiin as "Mama," suggests that she is Laya's daughter.

Towards the end of the trailer, we see Laya looking emotionally towards Nithiin, and from the way the trailer was cut and how the sister's promise was highlighted throughout, one can assume that Laya failed to fulfill her promise because she is no more, and hence her brother, Nithiin, comes forward to complete what she started.

Alongside the brother-sister emotion, the movie also has an intriguing (fictional) place in Ambaragodugu, and that's where the main conflict could be. Hero Nithiin is an archer in the movie, and he uses that skill to perfection in Ambaragodugu. Varsha Bollamma is one of the heroines, and it is an interesting decision to have her provide the voice-over for the trailer.

After Vakeel Saab, Sriram Venu is trying to repeat the same factor by having multiple women take center stage in his action drama, Thammudu, and Kantara's composer B. B.Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the songs and the score for the movie. The rousing background score stands out in the entire trailer. Additionally, Sapthami Gowda, the heroine from Kantara, is present in the film, and her role may appear during the Ambaragodugu sequences.

Overall, it appears that Nithiin may have a promising film, and based on the initial reaction to Thammudu's trailer, the actor is likely to experience great joy in the theaters starting from July 4th.