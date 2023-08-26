Flood-like situation in Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, river water starts entering town

Kolkata, Aug 26 (IANS) Jalpaiguri in north Bengal is facing a flood-like situation after torrential rainfall increased the water level of the Teesta and Karala rivers, thereby leading to the inundation of homes and other properties in the town.

According to the locals, the worst affected is the low-lying areas in Parash Mitra colony under ward number 25, where several persons have been displaced as their houses have been flooded by the overflowing river water

A rescue team from the Jalpaiguri Municipality led by its chairman Swaroop Mondal has started rescue operations and took the affected people to drier areas.

He said that heavy and continuous rainfall during the last few days have resulted in the increase of the water level in the two rivers.

Councillor of ward number 25, Poushali Das confirmed that some 350 families have been affected.

“The affected people have either been shifted to flood shelters or residences of friends or relatives in other areas. Besides, a number of cattle have also been affected. We are trying to rescue and help them by providing temporary shelter and food as far as possible,” she said.

Meanwhile, certain portions of ward numbers 1 and 3 have also been flooded because of the inflow of the river water.

Even areas in front of the administrative building and Jalpaiguri District Hospital are witnessing massive waterlogging, causing immense problems for the patients and their family members.

Rainfall started receding on Saturday morning and the local rural civic body officials expect the weather condition to improve.

