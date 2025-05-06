Five underpasses to be built along Metro route in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 6 (IANS) In the second phase of the Old Gurugram Metro project, five underpasses will be constructed in the city by the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), officials said.

The detailed project report (DPR) of the underpasses will now be prepared by GMRL.

The underpasses are to be built at Sector-3A/4/5 Chowk near Railway Road along Sector-5 junction to Sheetla Mata Road (one-way), Bajghera Road, along Sector-5 (one way) to Krishna Chowk, Rejangla Chowk, Palam Vihar Road to Udyog Vihar to Old Delhi Road, and Palam Vihar Road Junction.

"The estimated cost of construction of all five underpasses is around Rs 350 crore. With their construction, the old city will get relief from traffic jams. At the same time, the flyover at Umang Bhardwaj Chowk is to be constructed by NHAI," an official said.

Steps are being taken by GMRL to construct a 28.5-km Metro from Millennium City Centre to Cyber ​​City.

In the first phase, a tender of Rs 1,286 crore has been issued for civil work from Millennium City Centre to Sector-9.

In the first phase, the construction work of the Bakhtawar Chowk underpass will be done by GMRL; earlier, it was built by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

This work will now be done along with the Metro at a cost of about Rs 80.45 crore.

The construction of five underpasses in the second phase of the Metro was discussed in the GMDA board meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini recently.

It was decided that the construction of all five underpasses and the DPR-related work will be done by GMRL.

GMRL's Systra agency will prepare the DPR of all the five underpasses.

GMDA will give the construction cost to GMRL.

Since the work is with the same agency, its construction will be done soon along with the Metro.

GMRL will first get the construction work done up to Millennium City Metro Station, Sector-45, Cyber ​​Park, Sector-47, Subhash Chowk, Sector-48, Sector-72A, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar Phase-6, Sector-10, Sector-37, Basai Village and Sector-9.

The second phase includes stations at Sector-7, Sector-4, Sector-5, Ashok Vihar, Sector-3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector-23A, Sector-22, Udyog Vihar Phase-4, Udyog Vihar Phase-5 and Cyber ​​City.

