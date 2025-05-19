Five killed in two separate road accidents in Telugu states

Hyderabad, May 19 (IANS) At least five people were killed in two separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Monday, officials said.

Three people were killed in an accident in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh, while two died in an accident in Telangana’s Mulugu district. A total of 18 people were injured in the two accidents.

A car overturned in the Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh, killing three people and injuring three others. The accident occurred near Pododdi village in Peapully mandal.

The deceased have been identified as Santosh (47), Lokesh (37), and Naveen (37), all residents of Tumakuru in Karnataka.

The injured were admitted to a hospital in Nandyal. They belonged to the same family and were returning to Karnataka via Dhone after a darshan at Srisailam and Mahanandi temples.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh’s Transport Minister Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy has expressed grief over the tragedy in the Nandyal district. He said the death of three youths in the car accident saddened him.

He condoled the death of Karnataka residents in the mishap and conveyed his sympathies to their families.

The Minister directed the officials to ensure that the injured get the best treatment. He asked officials to immediately undertake relief work at the accident site.

Ram Prasad Reddy asked the officials of the departments concerned to respond quickly and render all assistance to the families of the victims.

Two women died in the accident that occurred in the Mulugu district of Telangana. A truck laden with sand hit a stationary tractor in Tadwai. Fifteen people were also injured in the collision.

The deceased were identified as Chettupelli Shweta (40) and Nuga Durga (38). The accident occurred when a group of villagers were returning from the Medaram temple in a tractor. When the driver had stopped the vehicle by the roadside, the sand-laden truck rammed into it.

The injured have been admitted to the government hospital at Mulugu.

