Five businessmen killed in Bihar as car rams into truck

Patna, Sep 4 (IANS) In a tragic accident on Thursday, five businessmen were killed when their speeding car rammed into a truck on the Patna-Gaya-Dobhi four-lane national Highway number 83 near Suiya Mor under Parsa Bazar police station in Bihar.

The accident happened around 12.45 a.m., and the collision was so severe that the front portion of the car was embedded into the truck.

Locals, hearing the loud crash, rushed to the spot and alerted police. Police, with the help of gas cutters and a crane, managed to retrieve the bodies after nearly two hours of effort.

All five deceased were residents of Patna and nearby districts engaged in the pesticide and agro-products business.

The victims were identified as Rajesh Kumar (50) – resident of Kurji Chashma Gali, Patna; Sanjay Kumar Sinha (55) – resident of Patel Nagar, Patna; Kamal Kishore (38) – resident of Patna; Prakash Chaurasia (35) – resident of Samastipur, currently living in Patna; and Sunil Kumar (38) – resident of Muzaffarpur, currently residing in Patna.

Family members said the group had gone to Fatuha for business work and were returning to Patna late at night when the accident occurred.

Rajesh Kumar reportedly ran a reputed agro agency with a wide network in the surrounding districts.

Initial probe of the Patna Police said that the car was travelling at a very high speed. The truck was either moving slowly or parked by the roadside without proper signals.

The driver of the car reportedly had no time to apply the brakes, indicating overspeeding.

The bodies were sent to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for post-mortem.

Families were informed by police through calls made to the victims’ mobile phones.

A case has been registered against the truck driver at the Parsa Bazar police station. The driver of the truck is absconding. Patna Police are making efforts to nab him.

