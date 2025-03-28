First single ‘Nayaaldhi’ from Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s ‘Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’ to release on March 31

Chennai, Mar 28 (IANS) The makers of actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's eagerly-awaited action drama, ‘Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’, on Friday announced that the first single from the film, ‘Nayaaldhi’, will be released on March 31 this year.

The production house producing the film, NTR Arts, took to its X timeline to make the announcement.

It wrote, “A peppy, massy dance number with never seen before moves of @NANDAMURIKALYAN ! '𝐀𝐑𝐉𝐔𝐍 𝐒/𝐎 𝐕𝐘𝐉𝐀𝐘𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐇𝐈' First Single #Nayaaldhi out on March 31st. In cinemas soon.”

A teaser released by the film‘s makers a few days ago gave away the fact that the film’s plot would revolve around the conflict between a mother, who is also a duty-conscious police officer, and her son, who emerges into a power centre.

What has added to the interest of audiences is that Vijayshanthi plays a character called Vyjayanthi IPS in this film. Interestingly, Vyjayanthi IPS was a character Vijayashanthi played in one of her yesteryear films that went on to emerge a superhit and is considered a cult classic.

Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri, ‘Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’ is being produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the talkie portions of the film have already been wrapped up. Once the remaining work is completed, the producers will announce a release date.

Cinematographer Ram Prasad has captured the visuals of this film, while Ajaneesh Loknath has composed its music. Editing is by Tammiraju and screenplay is by Srikanth Vissa.

Apart from Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanthi, the film will also feature Sohail Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Srikanth and Animal Prithviraj in pivotal roles.

Screenplay for the film is by Srikanth Vissa while its art direction has been taken of by Brahma Kadali. The action sequences in the film have been choreographed by Ramakrishna and Peter Hein.

