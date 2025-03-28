CDS Gen Anil Chauhan calls for tech infusion for future security

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan emphasised the importance of embracing technological advancements, strategic thinking and adaptability are key to meeting future security challenges, said an official on Friday.

Inaugurating Techkriti 2025, Asia’s largest intercollegiate technical and entrepreneurial festival, at IIT-Kanpur, General Chauhan shared his views about the need for advancement and modernisation in the Indian Armed Forces.

He also shared his perspectives on preparing for emerging challenges of Future Wars, specifically in the Cyber, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum and Cognitive domains.

Driving further synergy between armed forces, academia and defence industry, General Chauhan interacted with budding technologists and motivated students to pursue careers in defence and technology.

He also inspired the young audience comprising scholars, students and NCC Cadets by highlighting the values of discipline and resilience, courage and sacrifice.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, AOC-in-C, Central Air Command, and Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur.

The festival’s theme this year, ‘Panta Rhei’ (Everything Flows), highlights the continuous evolution of technology and innovation.

The event provides a platform to connect researchers with industry leaders, enabling the development of advanced technologies like autonomous drones, strengthening national security and reducing import dependence.

Techkriti 2025 promises to be a celebration of technology, entrepreneurship and collaboration, pushing the boundaries of discovery and innovation.

A special segment, ‘Rakshakriti’, a dedicated Defence Expo to showcase the cutting-edge defence technology, is a special feature of Techkriti 2025.

Techkriti is an annual four-day Inter-collegiate Technical and Entrepreneurship festival organised by the IIT-Kanpur, which is held in March. The word Techkriti is derived from tech (technology) and the Sanskrit kriti (creation).

The festival began in 1995 to develop student technological innovation. The 31st edition is currently being held from March 27-30.

The festival aims to ensure that the efforts, work, and thoughts of students are synced to one simple thing only – to help society. To achieve this, the organisers have set up an international platform for the people to innovate and compete.

