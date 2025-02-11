First look of Darshan, Kaali Venkat-starrer ‘House Mates’ released

Chennai, Feb 11 (IANS) The makers of actor Darshan’s upcoming film, a fantasy horror entertainer, on Tuesdaay announced the title of the film as House Mates and released the first look of the film.

The film, which is being produced by S Vijayaprakash, is being directed by Rajavel. Apart from Darshan, the film will also feature actor Kaali Venkat in a prominent role.

Talking to IANS, a source from the unit of the film said, “ The film is based on a fantasy idea that has been presented as a horror-comedy. Shooting for the film has been completed and post production work is on in full swing. In fact, even that is on the verge of completion. To be precise, the first copy is ready. There is just some finetuning happening.”

The source further adds, “The film will be a proper family entertainer. It has an emotional idea as one its strengths. We all miss someone whom we consider dear at some point in our lives. What if you got an opportunity to meet that person at a time you cherish the most? There is something on those lines in this film.“

The film, apart from Darshan and Kaali Venkat, will also feature a host of actors including Arsha Baiju, Vinodhini, Dheena, Suresh and Abdool Lee among others.

Cinematography for the film is by M S Sathish, while music for the film has been scored by Rajesh Murugesan. The film has editing by Nishar Sharief and art direction by N K Rahul. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Dinesh Kasi and costumes are by Nandhini Nedumaran. Well known director S P Shakthivel is the creative producer of the film.

The source however clarifies that this film is not about time travel and promises the film will be a full-fledged entertainer.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.