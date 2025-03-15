In a first, 9 Tripura youths get nursing caregiver jobs in Japan

Agartala, March 15 (IANS) For the first time, nine youths from Tripura have got jobs in Japan as nursing caregivers and 60 more candidates would go to the East Asian country in the next financial year (2025-26) for work, officials said here on Saturday.

A Tripura government official said that of the nine youths, who got jobs in Japan with a monthly salary exceeding Rs one lakh, three candidates have already joined there as nursing caregivers under the Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) scheme and six more candidates would be going there by July.

He said that under the Mukhya Mantri Dhakhyata Unnayan Prakalpa (MMDUP), the state Directorate of Skill Development would send 60 candidates to Japan in the fiscal 2025-26 for jobs.

The official said that the Indian and Japanese governments had signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to promote the SSW programme. To enhance global employment development and opportunities for nursing students, the Directorate of Skill Development, in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) International, has successfully facilitated the recruitment of nursing candidates in Japan.

SSW is a new residency status which allows Indian candidates to work in Japan for the long term. The enrolled candidates would undergo full-time residential Japanese language training and other nursing inputs for 9 months at an institution (empanelled by NSDC International) in Greater Noida. Upon passing the language exams, they would be placed in Japan. The official said that this initiative marks a significant milestone in the state's commitment to skill development and international employment opportunities for youths. With financial support from the North Eastern Council (NEC), the selected candidates completed a nine-month Japanese language training programme in Greater Noida.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday felicitated the six nursing caregivers who have got jobs in Japan.

"Under the Mukhyamantri Dakhyata Prakalpa and the MoC with Japan and Skill Development, Tripura is paving the way for more opportunities in the global workforce. A proud moment as our talented youth take their skills to the international stage !" Saha said in a post on X.

