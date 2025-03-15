Yemeni banks headquartered in Sanaa to relocate to Aden

Aden, March 15 (IANS) Several Yemeni banks headquartered in the capital city of Sanaa have decided to relocate their operations to the temporary capital, Aden, to avoid sanctions imposed by Washington on the Houthi group, the Central Bank of Yemen said Saturday.

In a statement, the Central Bank welcomed the commercial banks' relocation decision, noting that it is ready to provide all possible support and protection to ensure the continuity of their services to Yemeni citizens at home and abroad.

The Central Bank expressed its readiness to work with all international and regional financial and relief institutions to safeguard the country's banking system and enable their smooth operation.

Acknowledging the complexities of the situation, the Central Bank said it is dealing with it cautiously and responsibly to avoid any repercussions that could harm the interests of citizens and the national economy, particularly the banking sector.

In May last year, the Central Bank suspended dealings with six major commercial banks in the country due to their failure to relocate from the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa to Aden and their cooperation with the militant group, Xinhua news agency reported. However, the decision was cancelled later following external mediation.

On March 4, the US State Department designated the Houthis as a "Foreign Terrorist Organisation", under an order announced by President Donald Trump upon taking office in January.

UN Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg on Wednesday had emphasised the necessity of coordinating regional and international efforts to decrease tensions and advance an inclusive political process in Yemen.

Grundberg made the remarks during a visit to Saudi capital Riyadh, where he met with Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Zaabi, ambassadors of the permanent members of the Security Council, and other senior officials, the UN envoy's office said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

"Discussions focused on Yemen and regional developments, including key political dynamics," the statement said.

"He stressed the importance of unity and collective action in achieving a sustainable and peaceful resolution to the conflict," it added.

Yemen has been mired in a devastating military conflict between the Houthi group and the internationally recognized government for more than a decade.

