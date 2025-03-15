We will try to produce better results: Salman Agha ahead of NZ T20I series

Christchurch, March 15 (IANS) Salman Ali Agha is determined to turn the tide for Pakistan after their disappointing campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, as the Men in Green embark on a crucial white-ball tour of New Zealand starting with the five-match T20I series at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday.

With the 2026 T20 World Cup on the horizon and the Asia Cup set to take place later this year, Pakistan’s focus now shifts towards rebuilding a competitive squad under their newly appointed captain.

Speaking ahead of the T20I series opener, Agha highlighted the significance of the upcoming matches and the opportunity they present for young talents.

“We have some young players in the side, and it is an opportunity for them to showcase their talent at the international level after performing well in domestic cricket,” he said in the pre-match press conference.

After five T20Is, Pakistan are scheduled to play three ODIs in New Zealand, providing an early test for the revamped squad. The team, however, will be missing key players Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman due to injury, leading to the inclusion of three uncapped players - Abdul Samad, Hasan Nawaz, and Mohammad Ali - who earned their call-ups following impressive domestic performances.

Salman, who led Pakistan to a 2-1 series victory against Zimbabwe in his debut series as captain, remains optimistic about the team’s prospects in New Zealand. “The team’s preparations are going well, and we will try to produce better results in New Zealand,” he added.

Pakistan and New Zealand share a competitive T20I rivalry, with Pakistan holding a slight edge, having won 23 out of their 44 encounters. Their last T20I series in early 2024 ended in a 2-2 stalemate, setting the stage for another thrilling contest between the two sides.

Pakistan T20I squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan.

