Firing exchanges between security forces & terrorists in J&K's Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 3 (IANS) Firing exchanges started on Monday evening between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)'s Srinagar district, officials said.

Officials added that some firing exchanges took place late Monday evening between the security forces and terrorists in the upper mountain belt of the Harwan area in the Srinagar district.

"These firing exchanges started during a CASO (Cordon and Search Operation) launched by the security forces after specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area."

"The cordon around the area where terrorists are believed to be hiding has been tightened. The operation was resumed with the first light on Tuesday morning," officials said.

Security forces have increased operations against the terrorists in the recent past following several attacks carried out by the terrorists.

Terrorists killed seven people on October 20 when they attacked the workers' camp of an infrastructure project company in the Gagangir area of the Ganderbal district.

On October 24, terrorists killed three Army soldiers and two civilian porters when they attacked an Army vehicle in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg in Baramulla district.

The killings of nine civilians and three Army soldiers in the two attacks on Gagangir and Gulmarg were widely condemned.

On November 2, terrorists hurled a grenade at the busy Sunday Market near the tourist reception centre in Srinagar.

A 42-year-old mother of three children was killed and nine other civilians were injured in this grenade attack.

J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, said after these two attacks that those involved in these attacks would have to pay a huge price.

He added that every drop of civilian blood shed would be avenged.

Security forces have aggressively started targeting terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs), and sympathisers. The campaign against drug smugglers and peddlers has been increased.

Intelligence agencies say that the proceeds from the drug trade are used to sustain terrorism while a portion of these drugs are distributed among the youth to subordinate them to the dictates of the terror handlers.

