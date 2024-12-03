Israeli PM accuses Hezbollah of violating ceasefire, vows strong response

Jerusalem, Dec 3 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Hezbollah of violating the ceasefire agreement and vowed a "forceful response" after the group launched two mortars near the border.

In a statement, Netanyahu said on Monday that the mortars, which landed in an open field without causing casualties, constituted "a serious violation" of the ceasefire, which has been in effect since November 27, and that "Israel will respond to it forcefully".

"We are determined to continue enforcing the ceasefire and respond to any violation by Hezbollah -- whether minor or severe," Netanyahu added as reported by Xinhua news agency.

In a post on social media platform X, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz also warned that the fire "will be met with a harsh response".

Hezbollah, which claimed responsibility for the attack, said it targeted Israeli military posts in the contested area known as Mount Dov in Israel and Shebaa Farms in Lebanon.

The group described the fire as a "warning defensive response" to what it called "repeated Israeli violations" of the ceasefire.

The ceasefire was intended to halt nearly 14 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, but Israel has carried out more than 50 violations of the truce, according to the Lebanese government, raising concerns about the durability of the agreement.

Israel admits to carrying out strikes and other attacks in Lebanon in recent days but maintains they targeted Hezbollah militants who were violating the agreement.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.