Zelensky, Scholz meet on military, diplomatic support for Ukraine

Kyiv, Dec 3 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met here to discuss military and diplomatic support for Kyiv in the coming months, Zelensky's press service said.

The talks focused on bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Germany and collaboration with other partners, according to a statement on Monday on the presidential website, Xinhua news agency reported.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to Scholz for Germany's continued military support, including the provision of Patriot and IRIS-T air defence systems, as well as Gepard anti-aircraft guns.

Zelensky also welcomed Germany's latest military aid package worth 650 million euros (about $683 million), which is set to be delivered this month.

For his part, Scholz noted that Germany's military assistance to Kyiv since the start of the full-scale Russia-Ukraine war has reached 28 billion euros (about $29.4 billion).

"In 2025, we will continue to deliver air defence systems, howitzers, and combat and reconnaissance drones. Additionally, six armed Sea King helicopters," he said.

Scholz arrived in Kyiv earlier on Monday for his first bilateral visit to Ukraine since the war began.

Previously, he visited Kyiv in the summer of 2022 as a part of a joint delegation with leaders from France, Romania, and Italy.

