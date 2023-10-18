Fire at two granule factories in Delhi, no casualty reported

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) A massive fire broke out at two granule factories in Delhi’s Bawana area on Wednesday, a fire department official said, adding that the flames were doused within six hours.

However, no casualties were reported in both the incidents.

Sharing the details, the director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that a call regarding the blaze at a factory in the Bawana area was received at 10:35 a.m.

"As many as 26 fire tenders were rushed to the site. By 4 p.m., the fire was doused," said Garg.

"Both the buildings consist of a basement, ground and two storeys and an area of 150 sq yards each. One of them collapsed resulting in the partial collapse of the wall of its adjacent factory(socks factory)," he added.

