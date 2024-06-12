Fire mishap in Kuwait City saddening: PM Modi

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of several people in the tragic building fire incident that took place in Kuwait City's Mangaf area, on Wednesday.

"The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones," PM Modi posted on X.

"I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected," he added.

Adarsh Swaika, Ambassador of India to Kuwait, has already visited the Farwaniya Hospital in Kuwait City where several Indian workers injured in the fire incident have been admitted.

"Ambassador Adarsh Swaika visited Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital, where 11 workers injured in today's fire have been admitted. 10 of them are expected to be released today & one in hospital is reportedly stable. He met with patients still in hospital & assured them of the Embassy's full support," the Indian Embassy in Kuwait posted on X.

The Indian diplomat met several patients and assured them of full assistance from the Embassy.

Swaika also visited the tragic fire incident site in Mangaf to ascertain the situation, assuring that the Indian Embassy is in constant touch with relevant Kuwaiti law enforcement, fire service and health authorities for necessary action and emergency medical health-care.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed deep shock over the tragic fire incident, which he said has resulted in several deaths.

"Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait City. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalised. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information," Jaishankar said on X.

"Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard," he added.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is operating an emergency helpline number (+965-65505246) in connection with the tragedy.

Kuwait's Ministry of Health also released a statement Wednesday afternoon.

"The Ministry of Health has so far dealt with 43 cases through the accident departments in a number of hospitals, in a building fire incident in Mangaf, of which 4 cases arrived dead," it said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.