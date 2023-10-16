Fire engulfs DEMU train near Ahmednagar, no casualties reported

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), Oct 16 (IANS) A major fire erupted and spread through at least four coaches of a DEMU train bound from Ashti to Ahmednagar on the Central Railway on Monday, but there were no reports of any casualties in the incident, officials said

According to an official, the incident happened at around 3.30 pm in the 8-coach DEMU train between Ahmednagar and Narayanpur stations.

Noticing the flames and smoke, many passengers travelling in the train jumped out in panic even as five local fire brigade engines rushed to battle the conflagration.

There are no reports of any injuries or passengers trapped on board the itrain, and the cause of the sudden blaze is not known.

Viral videos of the incident showed tongues of flames leaping out of the windows on both sides of the affected coaches and thick dark smoke billowing which was visible for long distances. Many passengers were seen watching the fire from a safe distance and fire brigade and railway officials rushed to douse it.

