Fire breaks out at DCM building in Delhi

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) A fire broke out on the ninth floor of the DCM building on Delhi’s Barakhamba Road on Saturday, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

According to the Director of DFS, Atul Garg, a call was received about the blaze at the DCM building in Connaught Place, Barakhamba Road, at 6:20 p.m.

“A total of 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. The firefighting operation is going on. No injuries have been reported,” Garg said.

More details are awaited.

