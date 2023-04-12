Fire breaks out in chemical factory in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, April 12 (IANS) A huge fire broke out in a chemical factory in Mallapur industrial area on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Huge flames were leaping out of the factory premises, spreading panic among people in nearby residential area.

There was no report of any loss of life. Employees were not present in the factory at the time of the blaze.

Six fire engines were battling for over three hours to douse the fire which started around 3 p.m. Fire fighting personnel were trying to prevent the fire from spreading to three adjoining factories.

Rachakonda Police Commission D.S. Chouhan rushed to the spot and was supervising relief and rescue operation

A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.

