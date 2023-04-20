Financially stressed, man kills himself by jumping in front of train in MP's Satna

Bhopal, April 20 (IANS) A 55-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train in Madhya Pradesh's Satna. After the incident, the bed-ridden daughter of the deceased held the governance system responsible for her father's death.

His family told IANS that the deceased Pramod Gupta was distressed by a financial crisis for the last several years, especially after one of his daughter's Anushka and son met with an accident. Gupta had a small business in Satna, however, he spent all his money on the treatment of his daughter, whose backbone got fractured and she is still bed-ridden.

He had also sold all his property to pay the hospital bills -- however, his daughter could not stand on her feet. After spending all his money, Gupta ran from pillar to post to get an 'Ayushmaan Card', but the government officials did not pay heed to him, Anushka said.

The situation continued to worsen and Gupta could not pay the school fees of his three children. For the last few months, Gupta was finding it hard to even arrange food for his children.

Anushka (21) had secured 78 per cent marks in the Class 10 exams a couple of years back despite being bed-ridden. That time she was facilitated by the district administration for her courage and for securing good marks in the exam. She was also assured of financial help.

"My father ran from pillar to post for an Ayushmaan Card because he had no money left for my treatment and to feed my siblings. But, every time, he returned empty handed. My father would have not ended his life, had the officials paid heed to his grievances," Anushka said.

A senior police official talking to IANS said Gupta, who was living with his family in Transport Nagar in Satna, had left the house early on Tuesday. "The family waited for him till late evening but he did not return. Following which, they informed the police. On the basis of a missing report, a search operation was launched and his body was found crushed by a train. The statements of his family members are being recorded and further investigation is underway," the police official added.

