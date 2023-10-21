Filming of documentary on legendary 'Biscuit King' Rajan Pillai underway in Delhi

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 21 (IANS) Filming of a documentary series for an OTT platform, about life and times of legendary ‘Biscuit King’ J. Rajan Pillai, is underway in Delhi.

“The shooting of the documentary series is underway. This project has been taken along with Nina Pillai, the wife of Pillai and their children. We are making this for the television and will aim for a global release as well,” Director Sanjeev Sivan told IANS.

He said that the documentary is currently being shot in Delhi and also at those places where Pillai had lot of interests.

“The other locations include Singapore, Thailand and London to name a few,” Sivan, who is the younger brother of acclaimed cinematographer Santosh Sivan.

Pillai was born in Kollam, Kerala -- who started in his cashew family business. He had an unbelievable and meteoric rise in his business career and went on to be known as the ‘Biscuit King’.

However, things soon started to turn for the worse for him after Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department, which was investigating Pillai's business deals, completed its investigation in March 1993 and charged Pillai on 22 counts of breach of trust and fraud and running up a debt of US$17.2 million.

He then returned to India in 1995. However, he was soon arrested in Delhi from a plush hotel on 4th July 1995 and was lodged in the Tihar jail.

He fell ill and despite seeking medical attention, he did not get the desired treatment and at the age of 48 he breathed his last in the jail on July 7th, ending one of the most flamboyant business career of a Keralite, who shook the biscuit industry of the world.

