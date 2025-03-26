Farmers in MP's Neemuch delighted with higher wheat prices and additional bonus

Neemuch, March 26 (IANS) Farmers in Madhya Pradesh are thrilled as they are receiving both the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and an additional bonus at the procurement centres this year.

Since March 15, 2025, farmers have been able to sell their produce easily and conveniently through the e-Uparjana (e-procurement) system. The government is also offering an extra bonus per quintal this year.

At various procurement centres (Uparjana Kendra) in Neemuch district, there is a palpable excitement among farmers as the procurement process begins. At the Marketing Cooperative Society’s limited procurement centre located in the Javad Agricultural Market Yard, around 300 farmers have registered and sold their produce via e-procurement.

This time, extensive arrangements have been made at the centres for the convenience of farmers. Facilities such as drinking water, seating arrangements, quick weighing, and vehicle parking have been set up.

At the Javad centre, a total of 1,006.50 quintals of wheat have already been purchased.

A key highlight this year is that the MSP for wheat is higher than last year. The MSP for wheat has been set at Rs 2,425 per quintal, along with an additional bonus of Rs 175 per quintal provided by the state government.

Lokesh Dhakad, a farmer from Kesarpura, told IANS: "This time, we are getting Rs 2,425 as the MSP for wheat along with Rs 175 as a bonus. The facilities at the procurement centre, including drinking water, are excellent, and everything else is also well arranged. Compared to last year, the rates are better this time. Right now, the market price for this same wheat is between Rs 2,200 to Rs 2,400, but here, we are getting Rs 2,600 per quintal, including the bonus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav are doing great work."

Rakesh Jain, the manager of the Marketing Society in Javad, shared: "Currently, wheat procurement is ongoing at MSP rates. We have registered around 300 farmers here, and by Tuesday, 1,000 quintals of wheat have already been procured. This time, farmers are receiving nearly Rs 300 more than last year’s rate of Rs 2,275 per quintal. This year, they are getting Rs 2,600 per quintal, which includes the Rs 175 bonus from the state government. The additional bonus has brought a lot of enthusiasm among the farmers."

This year's arrangements and the higher MSP with the bonus have provided farmers with better returns and greater satisfaction compared to previous years.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.