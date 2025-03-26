Those who consider Shiv Sainiks as trash have not recovered from the high voltage shock: Eknath Shinde

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday, led a scathing attack against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT, saying that everyone has abandoned those who consider ordinary Shiv Sainiks as garbage, and that they have not yet recovered from the high-voltage shock caused by the electricity generated from garbage.

While responding to the final week's Motion in the Legislative Council, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde, without naming Uddhav Thackeray, claimed that the latter put the Shiv Sena founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray in the dustbin.

He warned the Uddhav Thackeray faction not to repeatedly target him as he knows many secrets that he will expose.

"No matter how many defamation campaigns are launched by giving 'supari' (contract), it will not make any difference to me. It is unfortunate that such people are taking support from some hypocrites. One day, the party (Shiv Sena-UBT) will have to be closed after being called as traitors. Those who are sleeping peacefully by lighting torches must have become wiser due to the election results," the Deputy CM said.

"The Election Commission, the Supreme Court and the Assembly Speaker have decided who the traitor is," he added.

Deputy CM Shinde said that the people's court, which is above all of them, has also decided who the traitor is and who is the self-serving one.

He criticised that one cannot tell the legacy of a party by looking in the mirror.

"The people have ended the season of those who give reasons in the elections. The wheel of the Opposition's car has been punctured. The Opposition is focused on when there will be a fight in the ruling grand alliance. However, no matter how much you try to topple the government, it will not make any difference, on the contrary, we will work twice as fast," he declared.

Deputy CM Shinde assured that the MahaYuti government will fulfill the promises made in the elections cent per cent.

"Our word is the saffron line on the black stone. The government has not suspended any scheme. The suspension of some schemes was done by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Our government is for progress and prosperity," he remarked.

Referring to the incidents during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Deputy CM Shinde lashed out at the Opposition on the issue of freedom of expression.

"A retired officer of the Merchant Navy was brutally beaten up, Pranit More was beaten up by Congress workers in Solapur, Ketki Chitale was jailed. You committed the sin of throwing the Rana couple inside when Navneet Rana recited the Hanuman Chalisa, where was your Constitution when you plotted to throw many people, including Devendra Fadnavis in jail by creating false cases? Bombs were planted under the houses of industrialist, where was your Constitution when you said that suspended police officer Sachin Vaze is not a terrorist?" he asked.

He also added: "Former Union Minister Narayan Rane was arrested, a bulldozer was driven over Kangana Ranaut's office, khichadi was snatched from patients during the Covid-19 period."

