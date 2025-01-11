Farida Jalal praises Paatal Lok, 'Only few projects are crafted with such precision'

Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) After the tremendous success of "Paatal Lok" the expectations from season 2 of the show are sky-high. Before the sequel premiers on Prime Video on 17 January this year, veteran actress Farida Jalal praised the drama saying there are only a few projects crafted with the precision and authenticity of "Paatal Lok".

Appreciating the web series for its originality, Farida Jalal was quoted saying, “In my five decades in the entertainment industry, I’ve witnessed countless changes in storylines, cinematography, long-format shows, and new entertainment mediums. Yet, only a few projects are crafted with the precision and authenticity of Paatal Lok. The magic this team has created on screen is truly fascinating, and I’m glad to be associated with this acclaimed series in some way.”

Additionally, renowned comedian, Samay Raina also spilled his excitement regarding "Paatal Lok" saying, “This show is epic! The first season stood out for its humor and meme-worthy dialogues that gained their own fanbase. It is one of those shows which hits hard and resonates with today's pop-culture milieu. It was an instant yes to have colrated with the cult crime thriller franchise and with the iconic character of Hathiram.”

"Paatal Lok Season 2" will see inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat) pushing the geographical boundaries as he battles both a ruthless criminal from the underworld and his personal demons.

Helmed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, the project has been financed by Clean Slate Filmz in collaboration with Eunoia Films.

The story for the much-awaited crime thriller has been penned by Sudip Sharma. The new season will see some familiar faces like Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, and Gul Panag reprising their roles from the original drama. Additionally, the cast of "Paatal Lok" will also feature Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua in crucial roles. The show will be streamed across more than 240 countries and territories across the world.

