Farhan Akhtar remembers Rezang La Heroes with ‘120 Bahadur’ tribute

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) On the 62nd anniversary of the Battle of Rezang La, Farhan Akhtar paid tribute to the 120 brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives during this pivotal chapter of the 1962 Indo-China war.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Farhan referred to his upcoming film, “120 Bahadur”, as a tribute to the valor and indomitable spirit of Major Shaitan Singh and his courageous men, who stood their ground against overwhelming odds.

He posted a photo with the following text: “18th November 1962 – We Remember The Battle of Rezang La. 120 Bravehearts Stood Against An Army Of Thousands, Etching In Blood And Into History, The Unparalleled Valor Of The Indian Soldier. 120 Bahadur In Cinemas Only 2025.”

Farhan also shared a photo of himself holding a gun, with blood smeared around his mouth.

Along with the posts, he wrote, “It’s been 62 years since 1962. Today, we honor the unparalleled courage and sacrifice of the heroes of Rezang La. 120 Bahadur is our tribute to the valor and the indomitable spirit of Major Shaitan Singh and his brave men, who stood their ground against insurmountable odds. Their story echoes through time, reminding us of the price of freedom and the strength of unity, with a special salute to the Ahir community, whose sons displayed unmatched bravery in defending our nation. #BattleOfRezangLa #RezangLaMartyrsDay #120Bahadur #EkSauBeesBahadur #HeroesOfIndia #CourageAndSacrifice #InRemembrance #AhirBravery.”

For the unversed on November 18, 1962, in the freezing heights of Ladakh, 120 soldiers from Charlie Company faced an overwhelming force of over 3,000 Chinese troops. Despite being vastly outnumbered and enduring harsh, freezing conditions, these soldiers fought to the last man, holding their position and safeguarding the nation’s border. Their courage and determination turned Rezang La into a lasting symbol of sacrifice and heroism in Indian military history.

Produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios, “120 Bahadur” will see Farhan portraying Major Shaitan Singh, PVC. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the film also marks Farhan's return to acting. He will produce the project alongside Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner, Excel Entertainment.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.