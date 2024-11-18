NZ fast bowler Doug Bracewell gets anti-doping sanction for cocaine use

Auckland, Nov 18 (IANS) New Zealand cricketer Doug Bracewell has been handed a one-month ban by the Sports Tribunal of New Zealand after testing positive for cocaine and its metabolite Benzoylecgonine (BZE) following a T20 match in January 2024.

Bracewell was provisionally suspended without opposition on April 11, following an Adverse Analytical Finding from an in-competition test at the New Zealand Cricket Super Smash T20 match between the Wellington Firebirds and the Central Stags in Wellington on 13 January 2024.

"Bracewell tested positive for cocaine and its metabolite Benzoylecgonine (BZE) after a T20 match in January 2024. It was accepted that he had used the cocaine out of competition and for reasons unrelated to sport performance," Sport Integrity Commission Te Kahu Raunui said in a statement.

Bracewell admitted using cocaine but maintained that his use occurred out-of-competition, being prior to midnight on the day before the match, and that it was unrelated to sport performance.

The Sport Integrity Commission did not accept that and contended that the use must have occurred in-competition. Expert evidence on that issue was filed both by the Commission and Bracewell.

Initially, Bracewell faced a three-month ban which was reduced to one-month sanction, backdated to April 11 as he had completed a Substance of Abuse treatment programme approved by the Commission.

Rebecca Rolls, Chief Executive of the Sport Integrity Commission Te Kahu Raunui, emphasised the broader implications of athletes’ actions, particularly their role as influencers for younger generations.

“Athletes have a responsibility to set a positive example, especially for the Tamariki and Rangatahi who look up to them. Recreational drugs, including cocaine, are illegal and pose significant risks to athletes' health and safety. Their unpredictable nature makes them dangerous and undermines the integrity of sport," she said.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive Scott Weenink said Bracewell had let himself down. "NZC is committed to promoting safe and responsible behaviours and is frustrated at this latest turn of events. Doug accepts full responsibility for his error of judgement; the consequences of his behaviour, and the penalty imposed.

“As an organisation, we will continue to provide support for Doug – who is fully aware of our expectations moving forward,” said Weenink.

