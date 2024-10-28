Fan's murder case: Jailed Kannada actor Darshan hopes to get bail before Diwali

Bengaluru, Oct 28 (IANS) Jailed Kannada superstar Darshan is hoping to get bail before Diwali as the Karnataka High Court is taking up his appeal petition on Monday.

The matter is likely to be taken up later in the day.

Darshan is allegedly suffering from severe back pain and his counsel, famous criminal lawyer C.V. Nagesh, who was unsuccessful in securing bail for the actor in the lower court, is presenting the case with medical records and is likely to press for bail on medical grounds.

Sources stated that if the court rejects bail, an appeal would be made to shift him back to the Bengaluru Central Prison.

Darshan’s wife, son and family and fans are keenly awaiting his release as he has been lodged in prison for the last four months.

Darshan had initially refused to undergo any treatment for back pain and was taken to hospital and administered physiotherapy but has had no relief.

The Karnataka High Court on October 22 had adjourned the hearing on Darshan's bail petition to October 28.

The Bench, headed by Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty will take up the matter for hearing on Monday.

Senior counsel C.V. Nagesh had appeared for actor Darshan and submitted that he was suffering from severe back pain and was being treated by doctors.

He also stated that Darshan needs medical treatment and, on that basis, bail had to be granted to him.

Counsel Nagesh had further submitted that Darshan needs to undergo surgery for the back pain and bail should be granted sooner for that purpose.

A Bengaluru court recently quashed the bail petitions of Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda who are in jail in connection with the sensational murder case of Renukaswamy, who was a fan of the actor.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 15 others were arrested on June 11 on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy from Chitradurga.

Renukaswamy had allegedly sent derogatory and obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda as he was miffed with the actor for his relationship with Pavithra Gowda despite being married.

Darshan was shifted to Ballari prison after photos of 'royal treatment' for him at the Bengaluru Central Prison surfaced.

He is facing three FIRs in this connection. The police have submitted a 3,991-page charge sheet on September 4 in the case.

